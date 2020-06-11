Deaths at Greenville nursing home jump to 20

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Twenty residents at a Greenville nursing home have now died after testing positive for coronavirus.
According to Crowne Health spokesperson Frances Coleman, Crowne Nursing Home currently has 17 residents in-house who are positive for COVID-19, with six residents who are hospitalized with the virus.
Coleman said five employees are currently positive, but none are in the hospital and none have died from the virus.
The facility reported on May 27 that 14 residents who had tested positive for the virus had died.
Alabama Department of Public Health data indicates 25 people have died from COVID-19 in Butler County.
