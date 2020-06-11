Doctors urge continued vigilance in the fight against Coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Doctors around Alabama are urging us to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19; they say the battle is ongoing, and will be for some time.
“If you look at the daily case count, for a while we had plateaued around 250 cases a day and now we’re up to about 500 cases a day,” said UAB infectious disease physician Dr. Jodie Dionne-Odom. “It is important to get the message out that COVID is not gone, it’s still in our communities. Ninety-percent of counties in Alabama are still reporting cases every day. So it’s not just isolated to some of the cities that you’re hearing about, it is across our state.”
Even if you’re not feeling bad, or are not concerned about your risk of catching the coronavirus, it’s still just as important as ever to continue social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands regularly.
“I wish I could take you through the hospital and make rounds with me. I can’t do that. But I wish you could see not only these COVID patients who are suffering, but look at the anxiety and the and the fear and the fatigue on the faces of nurses. These people are strong heroes but you can only take so much and emotionally and physically. They are doing incredible work but it’s very difficult. So I just hope people will hear this message. And again, if you care about people, not just people that you might give the disease to, but the nurses that work upstairs, and doctors that work around here and their families who they might could take this disease home to, if you care about people at all, do these simple things. It’s so simple. There’s no reason not to do them,” pleaded Dr. Donovan Kendrick, Baptist Health’s Chief Medical Officer.
According to doctors, stay-at-home orders had a big impact on slowing the spread of the virus.
“There are some estimates that thousands and tens of thousands of cases were prevented by us staying at home. And we are not surprisingly seeing case counts go up as everything starts to re-opens,” Dr. Dionne-Odom said. “There is clearly a relationship between reopening and the number of cases we’re seeing.”
Doctors understand most people are ready to get out, and tired of staying home, but say people still need to be reminded because cases are still climbing in Alabama and southern states.
"We’ve been doing this since March, three months in, people are tired of stay at home orders, they really want to get their normal life back, which is absolutely understandable. I think following the guidelines that have been put out about how to get out safely and how to get out but still not bring the virus back into your home are really important for everyone to know. Just because COVID-19 falls off the first, second, third story of the day doesn’t mean that it’s gone, said Dionne-Odom.
“I know everybody’s sick of it. I’m tired of it. I would love to go back to church. It is too dangerous right now. Because one person in that congregation could make dozens and dozens of people sick. So we have to keep doing streaming or driving services or whatever we’re doing. I can’t wait,” Kendrick said. “But if we can just practice some discipline, do these measures we talked about, we can get through this and protect our hospital. And so that people who do have strokes or heart attacks and other things, we will have readily available nursing personnel, places to put them and so forth to take care of these patients.”
And as protests continue around the country over the death of George Floyd, so does the concern over the spread of coronavirus. Doctors are paying close attention to the crowds, and say they expect to see an increase in cases as a result. They also say there are safe ways to continue the protests, and COVID-19 shouldn’t stop those demonstrations from happening.
“Even though a lot of them are wearing masks, some are not, but they’re so close together. And if they’re not really properly wearing a mask, I’m just afraid they’re about to start another surge in those cities where they’re having these protests. And even here in Montgomery, I’ve watched the news and and seen these folks, and they’ve been peaceful and they’ve done it the right way. But they’re so close together and some of them not wearing a mask,” said Kendrick. “I’m not telling people not to do it. I’m telling you be careful, be safe, social distancing, and wear a mask.”
“A lot of these protests are taking place outdoors, which in many studies are 20 to even a 100 fold less likely to lead to COVID transmission than being indoors. And a lot of these people are wearing masks and trying to keep safe distance. So there’s a way to be in the street and protest without putting yourself at incredible risk. That said, epidemiologists and public health experts do expect to see increases in the case counts following these protests,” said Dionne-Odom.
