Doctors urge continued vigilance in the fight against Coronavirus

“I wish I could take you through the hospital and make rounds with me. I can’t do that. But I wish you could see not only these COVID patients who are suffering, but look at the anxiety and the and the fear and the fatigue on the faces of nurses. These people are strong heroes but you can only take so much and emotionally and physically. They are doing incredible work but it’s very difficult. So I just hope people will hear this message. And again, if you care about people, not just people that you might give the disease to, but the nurses that work upstairs, and doctors that work around here and their families who they might could take this disease home to, if you care about people at all, do these simple things. It’s so simple. There’s no reason not to do them,” pleaded Dr. Donovan Kendrick, Baptist Health’s Chief Medical Officer.