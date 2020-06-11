Dr. Mackey provides update on what school in the fall could look like

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s plan to educate students this fall is still in the works, but the state superintendent gave some details on what it could look like.
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey has said he wants students to be allowed to return to their classrooms in the fall with parents having the option to do virtual learning at home.
As the state puts the plan together, Mackey said the biggest problem is knowing exactly how many parents will choose virtual learning instead of sending their children to the classrooms.
“When you’re deciding how many teachers you need doing traditional versus how many teachers are doing virtual, how many devices you’re going to need, whether you’re going at mobile hotspots, you’ve got to know a pretty good estimate,” Mackey said.
Mackey wants local school districts to have a lot of say in what their classrooms and school procedures will look like.
Alabama is also looking at states like Georgia’s tiered system model. For example, learning procedures in schools could look different for each district depending on how quickly the coronavirus is spreading in their communities.
“And it’ll be tiered. So there’ll be, you know, kind of a first tier, second tier, third tier, fourth tier, about what happens during those tiers based on the spread of coronavirus in the community," he said. “And we definitely are working closely though with public health.”
Dr. Mackey said he asked superintendents across the state to ask parents if they plan to put their students in school buildings or do virtual learning.
For example, Troy City Schools asked parents to fill out an interest survey on whether their kids would come back to school.
Luke Jones has a son attending Troy City Schools. He wanted more details to accurately fill out the survey.
“I wish there was more information on how that virtual schooling would be delivered," Jones said.
Several companies submitted bids to provide virtual learning in Alabama. Education leaders have been sifting through them this week.
The state education department has said it wanted to reveal the plan next week.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.