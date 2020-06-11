Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson charged with inciting a riot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Comedian Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson was charged with inciting a riot.
Birmingham officers say Johnson played a part in turning a peaceful protest at Kelly Ingram Park into unrest across downtown on Sunday night, May 31.
Johnson was one of the speakers at the peaceful “Birmingham The World is Watching” rally at Kelly Ingram Park. During that rally Johnson said, “I’m not telling you to tear something down in Linn Park.” “I’m not telling you I’ll be over there.”
About 90 minutes after the rally, the crowd moved to Linn Park where Johnson also addressed the crowd.
Demonstrators eventually started to chip away at the Confederate monument and spray-painted words on it, and then tore down the statue of Charles Linn.
Later that night some people in the crowd lit fires, and started marching down the streets of downtown Birmingham smashing windows, smashing glass doors, breaking into buildings and lighting more fires.
Birmingham police say a warrant was issued for Johnson on June 1. He turned himself in on June 9 and bonded out of jail.
Johnson’s attorney said Inciting a Riot is a Class A misdemeanor and Johnson is not guilty.
During an interview on Good Day Alabama on June 1 Johnson denied any involvement with fueling the riots. He said the vandalism was done by instigators who weren’t from Birmingham.
