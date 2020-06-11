14K jars of peanut butter donated to Alabama food banks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s peanut farmers aren’t loafing around when it comes to feeding the hungry. Thursday, they spread their generosity with a massive donation to the Alabama Food Bank Association.
“Peanut butter is a great protein source, is packed with minerals and vitamins that are good for us," said Coffee County peanut farmer Carl Sanders, who serves as the Alabama Peanut Producers Association chairman. "It’s shelf stable. It’s, you know, it’s easy to prepare, and it’s just a really good all around food.”
When the unloading of 10 pallets was completed Thursday at the Montgomery Area Food Bank, some 14,400 jars of peanut butter were ready to be sent to families across the state.
The protein-rich food will be shelled out in a jiffy to eight regional food banks around the state including the MAFB, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Food Bank of North Alabama, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Food Bank of East Alabama, West Alabama Food Bank, Selma Area Food Bank, and Wiregrass Area Food Bank.
“It’s just a great day,” said MAFB CEO Rich Deem. "I mean, we’re just happy that this is here and we’re going to get it out as quickly as we can.”
The donation was made possible by the Alabama Peanut Producers Association (APPA), Alabama Ag Credit, Alabama Farm Credit and First South Farm Credit.
Their generous gift is enough to put a peanut butter sandwich in front of 216,000 hungry kids’ smiling faces!
