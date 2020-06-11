$250K stolen from retired Alabama educators, former bookkeeper convicted

“Dues of $35 per retiree may seem like an inconsequential amount to some. For retirees on a fixed income who have not received cost of living increases in their benefits for over ten years, the sacrifices to pay their dues were significant to them,” former AERA director Janice Charlesworth said. “The amount embezzled [amounted to] over a quarter of the annual budget to AERA, and it should not be taken lightly. Retirees put their trust in AERA and Ms. Rohan violated that trust.”