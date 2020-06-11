$250K stolen from retired Alabama educators, former bookkeeper convicted

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman is set to serve time for embezzling $250,000 from her former employer, the Alabama Education Retirees Association (AERA).
According to the Department of Justice, Vicki Lott Rohan, 56, will serve a 15-month sentence for committing wire fraud.
U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. says Rohan worked as the former bookkeeper for the AERA and during that time had access to an organization credit card and the ability to write checks in the name of the association’s director. AERA uncovered Rohan’s illegal activity in 2018.
An investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed over a seven-year period, Rohan illegally spent roughly $250,000 of the AERA’s money on personal expenses.
“Dues of $35 per retiree may seem like an inconsequential amount to some. For retirees on a fixed income who have not received cost of living increases in their benefits for over ten years, the sacrifices to pay their dues were significant to them,” former AERA director Janice Charlesworth said. “The amount embezzled [amounted to] over a quarter of the annual budget to AERA, and it should not be taken lightly. Retirees put their trust in AERA and Ms. Rohan violated that trust.”
Current AERA director Jill Jackson says Rohan stole money from senior citizens living on fixed incomes. Jackson added that Rohan “knew these people and the condition of their limited finances.”
AERA is a lobbying and political action organization based in Montgomery. Its mission is to advocate for the interests of retired public educators, and it receives funding through dues paid by its members.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.