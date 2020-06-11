Man injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is injured after a shooting in Montgomery Thursday evening.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Saba Coleman, officers and fire medics responded to the 1700 block of Miriam Street at about 6 p.m. in reference to a person shot. There, they met witnesses who said the victim had left the scene.
MPD responded to a hospital at about 6:03 p.m. in reference to a man who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Coleman said no additional information is available.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.