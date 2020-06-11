Man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting after a man was found with life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon.
Police and fire medics responded to the 200 block of Victor Tulane Circle just after 5 p.m. on reports of someone being shot. Witnesses told police the person who had been shot left the scene before they’d arrived.
Within minutes, officers responded to a local hospital after a man came in with a serious gunshot wound.
The man’s name has not been released at this point and a motive for the shooting remains unclear.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.