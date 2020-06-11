Montgomery approaching Mobile for most cases of COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than two weeks have passed since Memorial Day, and some increases in the rate of coronavirus cases could be attributable to the family gatherings held across Alabama during that time.
Montgomery remains a hot spot for the respiratory illness, and it’s getting hotter with each passing day. Overnight, 146 new cases were confirmed in the county, moving it closer to becoming the highest infected county in the state.
Montgomery has a population half the size of Mobile, the leading county for COVID-19 reports. But it has just 157 fewer cases than the coastal county. It has already surpassed Jefferson County, home to Birmingham with triple the population, and the climbing rate is alarming hospitals and state health officials.
The state’s seven-day average for cases also remains the highest in Montgomery with the average now up to 83 new cases per day. Four new deaths are also being reported, bringing Montgomery’s death toll to 65, about 12 percent of the state’s total of 770.
As of Tuesday, Montgomery’s Jackson Hospital had 47 positive in-patient cases and 23 more with pending tests. As of Wednesday, Baptist Health reports a total of 122 in-patients at its three area hospitals including 33 at East, 72 at South, and 17 at Prattville.
The U.S. now has more than 2 million cases as the pandemic sweeps across the world.
Currently, 19 states are reporting weekly increases of the illness.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.