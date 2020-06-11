MPD changes use of force policies amid national call for reform

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley says he hears the call for change, and change is coming.
"That’s a challenge for me to update the policy and really tweak it to make it fit the need of the department but also the need of the cry that’s out in the community as well,” said Finley.
Finley is following the new national model called #8cantwait; it’s eight policing policies advocates are asking departments to address to decrease excessive police force in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Many of those are already in effect at MPD. Finley previously banned chokeholds and the maneuver that killed George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“In [2018], we did away with that, it’s ugly,” Finley said of the deadly maneuver. "There’s a better way to do things. It’s amazing that there’s still a lot of agencies that have that as a policy, we have seen those other agencies now saying that they’re going to do away with that immediately.”
The key policy change for MPD involves an officer’s duty to intervene during the use of excessive force; currently, only supervisors have that right.
“We’re empowering all employees to do the right thing each and every time they see an issue that’s out of bounds or out of policy,” he explained. “They need to step up and really address those issue, that really deals with that thin blue line.”
MPD currently has a use of force continuum, which requires officers to exhaust all other methods of force before discharging their duty weapon during a conflict. De-escalation techniques will be a key focus through multiple rounds of upcoming training.
“We go to a lot of situations where they may be really up here,” Finley said raising his hand. “We have to bring them down with calmness and that takes training, it takes confidence in your ability and how you interact with individuals that are hyped up, so to speak.”
MPD's policy doesn't include shooting at moving cars or warning shots, which are included in the 8 policy changes recommended by the movement.
Finley says he frequently hears the community's concerns over traffic stops.
“The reality is, I’m a black man,” Finley stated. “I’m African-American, I’m a black man and it happens. I don’t get offended because their perception is their reality. That’s my reality too because I have been stopped as a younger man and my relatives and my friends - they get stopped.”
Finley says it's an opportunity to have these important conversations and begin to introduce training for the officers that will quell their concerns.
The new policies will go into effect in the coming weeks
