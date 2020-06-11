Pike Road, Tallassee school principals leaving for new jobs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two area school principals, including a recent state principal of the year, are leaving their current positions for new ones with other school systems.
Pike Road High School’s David Sikes and Tallassee High School’s Matt Coker will not return as the leaders of either school for the 2020-21 school year.
Instead, Sikes is taking the position of Head of School at Ft. Dale Academy in Greenville after three years with PRS.
“Mr. Sikes has led Pike Road High School through many milestones including our first graduating class this year,” said Rebecca Williams with PRS. “We are very appreciative for his leadership the past three years. We look forward to seeing what he accomplishes at Ft. Dale Academy.”
For Coker, the 2018 Alabama Principal of the Year, the transition involves a move to Ollie, Alabama, located near Monroeville, where he’ll become the headmaster at Monroe Academy.
Coker is a 1990 graduate of THS, the school he’s led for the last eight years.
