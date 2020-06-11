Public defenders host rally against racism in justice system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rallies continue nationwide in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. On Thursday, lawyers held their own demonstration in Montgomery.
Montgomery County Public Defenders and federal defenders in Alabama’s Middle District held a peaceful rally in downtown Montgomery. They started at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, then made the short walk to the Capitol.
“I’m grateful that it was a public defender, even though I was guilty as charged," said KK Middleton, a pastor and educator. "I said guilty as charged. I had dropped out of school...I had came from a dysfunctional background. I was adopted. I didn’t feel loved. It was a public defender that took the time out to see something in me.”
