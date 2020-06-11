Rickey Stokes suspended from Houston County EMA job

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Emergency Management Agency Chief of Staff Rickey Stokes has been suspended following a DUI arrest last weekend.
Stokes drove a county owned car when a Florida High Patrol officer stopped him in Washington County.
The Houston County Commission had voted in April to donate that car, a Ford Crown Vic, to Cottonwood’s Rescue Unit, but the ownership transfer had not been completed last Friday, when Stokes was arrested.
The FHP report indicates that officers administered two breath sample tests. In both, Stokes’ blood alcohol content registered below the legal level intoxication, .08. One sample tested .053 and the other .047.
Florida law states that a person is guilty of DUI if they are under the influence of alcoholic beverages and affected to the extent that normal faculties are impaired. Results of a urine test administered to Stokes are pending.
The report said officers observed one empty alcohol beverage container in the floorboard.
Stokes has also been the target of an Alabama Attorney General’s investigation into whether he used EMA resources for personal gain. He has not been charged.
A former coroner, Stokes is an enthusiastic supporter of volunteer emergency services. He has fought for increased funding and additional resources for those agencies. He also became involved in Cottonwood Rescue’s day-to-day operations when problems plagued that unit.
Per the FHP report, Stokes said, when pulled over, said he had been returning the car from Geneva where it had been painted. The arrest reported noted that Stokes traveled about 30 miles out of route and was headed away from Dothan.
