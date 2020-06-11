Troy, other universities to examine names of campus buildings

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University says it will begin taking a closer look at the names of buildings on its campus.
According to the university, Troy University Board of Trustees President Pro-Tem Gibson Vance has created an ad-hoc committee of trustees to examine the names associated with all university buildings.
Troy officials say the committee will look at the context and history of the naming of each building, the legal status of the naming, the authority by which they were named, and any relevant consequences that have occurred since the original naming or that could occur as a result of the renaming of the building.
The university is not the first in our area to begin taking a closer look. Alabama State University also announced it would be looking at buildings across its campus.
ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross says names of buildings will be submitted for consideration “based on connections to or leadership of racist organizations, policies or political activity.”
A petition to rename a building on Auburn University’s campus has also been in circulation. The building on Auburn’s campus is named after former Alabama Governor George C. Wallace.
When asked about the potential name change, the university responded by saying the renaming of buildings is a “lengthy process” and requires approval from campus governance groups and then approval by its board of trustees.
The Board of Trustees of The University of Alabama System announced Monday a couple of things they will be doing in the coming weeks regarding the names of campus buildings and plaques honoring Confederate soldiers.
The Board, in consultation with UA President Dr. Stuart Bell, announced the removal of three plaques commemorating students who served in the Confederate Army and members of the student cadet corps involved in defending the university campus.
The Board of Trustees has also appointed a group of trustees to review and study the names of buildings on all UA System campuses and report to the board if they recommend any changes to the names of those buildings.
