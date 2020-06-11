Woman’s sunroof busted after object thrown from overpass above I-65

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman says she is shaken up after someone threw an object at her car from an overpass above Interstate 65.
Kristen Lewis Adams said she was driving on the interstate when she saw someone on the overpass near Carver High School, right before a piece of concrete busted her sunroof and cracked her windshield.
“Everything happened so fast," she said. “It sounded like gun shots going off, and I just felt glass falling everywhere on me and inside the car.”
Montgomery Police Captain Saba Coleman said at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 4000 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to damage to a vehicle. She said a woman advised that while traveling on I-65 NB, at about 7:30 am, someone threw what appeared to be asphalt from the Early Street overpass causing damage to her vehicle.
Adams hopes the person responsible is found.
"I hope they find the person who did this and I hope it never happens again or, worse, hurts or even possibly kills someone,” she said.
