Bullock County Schools office swirls with claim of extortion

Meantime, Blair responded to the extortion claim: “I serve the students, staff and stakeholders of the Bullock County School System, and I am committed to my role as superintendent. The extortion allegation made against me by board president Orlando Johnson has no factual basis. I trust that an unbiased investigation will reveal the truth and uncover this attempt to slander my character and ruin the great work my team and I are doing for the students and community.”