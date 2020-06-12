Bullock County Schools office swirls with claim of extortion

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s turmoil inside the Bullock County Schools office. It’s a case of an alleged extortion, a sheriff’s offie report and two sides accusing the other of either slander or misconduct.
“He doesn’t like to be questioned,” said Bullock County School Board President Orlando Johnson.
A meeting between the top two leaders exploded on June 3.
“The meeting was very rude, very rude,” Johnson recalled.
Johnson wanted to know why Bullock County Schools Superintendent Dr. Christopher Blair had not reminded the board he needed a job performance evaluation by March 1. It’s all part of Blair’s contract, according to Johnson.
“'If you bring this before the board I’m gonna file a complaint against you,' and he went around like in a circle... ‘I’m gonna get this person... I’m gonna get this person... I’m gonna get this person... everybody to testify to this right here,’” Johnson claimed Blair said in the June 3 meeting.
Johnson said Blair never gave a reason why he didn’t remind the school board about his annual job review evaluation.
Johnson felt this was a clear threat to have him removed from the board. Johnson promptly filed a report with the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office, an allegation of extortion.
“An ethics complaint to have me removed from this board,” said Johnson.
Blair countered with allegations of his own, charging Johnson with misconduct, breach of confidentiality and poor performance as board president. Specifically, Blair says Johnson publicly revealed his plans to remove Willie Spears as head football coach for Bullock County High School before Spears even knew about it. Coach Spears was later dismissed reportedly because of “rules and procedure violations.”
Although Orlando Johnson has filed an official complaint, he has not forward it on to t he Bullock County district attorney’s office. The reason? Johnson says he would very much like to work it out.
“Hopefully we can handle this among the board members,” said Johnson.
Meantime, Blair responded to the extortion claim: “I serve the students, staff and stakeholders of the Bullock County School System, and I am committed to my role as superintendent. The extortion allegation made against me by board president Orlando Johnson has no factual basis. I trust that an unbiased investigation will reveal the truth and uncover this attempt to slander my character and ruin the great work my team and I are doing for the students and community.”
“We need one goal, one focus and what’s best for the community,” said Johnson.
Dr. Blair has asked the school board and the state superintendent to investigate Johnson. We reached out to State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey’s office for a response. We have yet to hear back.
The Bullock County School Board hired Blair in December of 2017. Blair currently earns $135,000 per year.
As a footnote to this story; supporters of coach Willie Spears say they’re planning rally next Thursday night at 6 in downtown Union Springs with the hope the school board will rehire coach Spears.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.