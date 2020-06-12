Crews working to resolve water leak affecting Millbrook residents

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook Mayor Al Kelly confirms some residents have been affected all day by a water leak.
According to Kelly, the leak was discovered near a power pole in front of Food Outlet around 4 a.m. Friday.
Specialty crews have been working to resolve the issue all day. He says he believes crews have found the issue and hope the issue will be resolved sometime Friday night.
The mayor said he is unsure of the exact number of people affected or how far out the effects reach.
