Five people arrested for April robbery and murder in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Eufaula have made five arrests in a robbery and shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.
Lorenzo Johnson was shot and killed on April 3 during a robbery at a residence on Dr. T.V. McCoo Blvd. in Eufaula.
All five suspects arrested are being charged with capital murder. They include:
- Steven Jacobie Howard, 38, of Clayton, Ala. - arrested in Eufaula on April 20
- Denise Lashune White, 30, of Eufaula, Ala. - arrested in Eufaula on April 20
- Michael Antonio Clark, 31, of Columbus, Ga. - arrested in South Carolina and extradited to Alabama on May 29
- Jaquan Van Buren, 28, of Columbus, Ga. - arrested in Columbus on June 10, awaiting an extradition hearing
- Marquarius Scott, 23, of Columbus, Ga. - arrested in Columbus on June 10, awaiting an extradition hearing
Eufaula police are expressing their appreciation of the U.S. Marshal’s Service and other state and local agencies that assisted in the apprehension of these individuals.
