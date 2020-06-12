Child flown to Fla. hospital after accidental shooting

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One juvenile is expected to make a full recovery after being accidentally shot, Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman says.
The sheriff says deputies responded around 9 a.m. Friday to the Logano Community. At the scene, deputies were told two juveniles were playing inside a relative’s home and discovered a firearm. According to Turman, the juveniles began playing with gun, which was loaded.
Turman says the gun cycled four times and fired on the fourth shot, striking one of the juveniles in the torso.
He says the child was taken to a local hospital and was later flown to a Florida hospital. He says the child is in stable condition.
Investigators say the gun was very old and loaded with seven soft-point rounds and one rat shot. They say the hammer struck three of the rounds but they did not detonate. The fourth round was the rat shot and fired.
Turman says this was an accident and that the owner of the gun had taken necessary precaution in keeping the gun in an area away from children.
