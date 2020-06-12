Macon County officials want Confederate statue relocated

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County officials are in contact with the Alabama chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy to discuss moving the Confederate statue located in the middle of the Tuskegee Square.
“Our conversation to her was the number one, we wanted to have some dialogue and work together to make this happen. She was willing. She expressed a willingness of the daughters to work with this community to make sure that we come up with a solution as it relates to this statue that everybody can live with,” said Macon County Commission Chair Louis Maxwell.
Officials say it’s no secret that the community wants the statue, which is currently partly covered due to being spray painted with expletives less than a week ago, moved and now they finally feel like that this is the time to make that a reality.
“I indicated to her that this issue has come up times before in the past, and we wanted to try to get to a solution once and for all because we started this activity many, many times,” Maxwell said.
“We know that it’s time to be done. We know that the time is now. We expect it to be done. The citizens have spoken and this has come up numerous times in the past, so we just want to be supportive as the city of Tuskegee to our county as we move forward in Tuskegee and Macon County,” said Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood.
Maxwell says funds are currently being raised to have the statue relocated.
