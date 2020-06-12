Mobile police make arrest in cold case dating back to 1999

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A more than two-decades old cold case has been closed in Alabama with the arrest of a 42-year-old man.
Mobile Police said officers arrested Jamelle Thomas, of Mobile, on Thursday on a charge of murder for the December 1999 death of 24-year-old Marcel Chandler, who was found shot to death inside his crashed car.
Police did not release details of what led them to Thomas as a suspect.
Thomas is being held on $250,000 bond. Arraignment is set for Tuesday.
It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
