Montgomery Public Schools requests to be released from state intervention

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has officially requested to be released from state intervention.
MPS leaders sent a letter Wednesday to State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey outlining the improvements the school district has made.
Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore and board President Clare Weil wrote that MPS has rectified the deficiencies the Alabama State Department of Education outlined in a letter on Jan. 17, 2017.
“Dr. Mackey, as you evaluate the evidence submitted by the Montgomery Public Schools Board of Education, you will find that significant strides have been made to remedy the areas of concerns," Moore and Weil wrote. “Montgomery Public Schools Board of Education is committed to providing our community with an engaging and inspirational education experience.”
In February 2017, the state board of education voted to authorize an intervention of MPS. At the time, officials estimated the intervention could last five years.
In May 2018, MPS’ accreditation was placed “under review.” Earlier this year, the accrediting body updated the district’s accreditation status to “in good standing.”
WSFA 12 News has reached out to ALSDE for a response. In January, Mackey said he expected MPS to be outside state intervention within a year.
