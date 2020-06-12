MPD uses accreditation to shape policy reform

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the country engages in a conversation about police reform, it’s something that’s been strategically occurring at the Montgomery Police Department for the last few years.
Many of the national directives regarding use of force are already being followed by the department.
“We are part of the CALEA process, the gold standard of best practices in the United States,” explained MPD Chief Ernest Finley. “Our policies are part of that gold standard, because we are accredited in terms of how we do things.”
CALEA stands for Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. The certification involves a four-year review process, creating standards for how the department serves the community, staffing solutions, policies and protocols.
“We just got fully accredited last November,” Finley explained, stating MPD is one of the first group of departments in the state to receive the accreditation.
MPD’s also participating in the EPIC training put on by the New Orleans Police Department. EPIC stands for Ethical Policing is Courageous.
“In a nutshell, every officer has the duty to report and the duty to intervene if they see any wrongdoing with policy - whether that’s criminal or procedure, they need to step up and really address those issues," Finley said.
An upcoming policy change will put those practices in motion, changing the duty to intervene when another officer is using excessive force. Currently only supervisors have that ability.
Montgomery PD is still learning from the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of Greg Gunn. Former officer Cody Smith was sentenced to prison for manslaughter for Gunn’s death. MPD’s created a review policy for all uses of force.
“It’s their job to dissect those cases and find any criminal aspects or any policy aspects of the case and come up with a training apparatus for that," Finley said.
