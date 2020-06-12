Police chase suspects in vehicle connected to Woods Crossing homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for suspects who led them on a chase shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday in a vehicle connected to a recent homicide.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman with the Montgomery Police Department, units were patrolling the area of Highland Avenue near Boyce Street when, just before 9:15 p.m, they saw a vehicle related to the June 4 shooting in the 5000 block of Woods Crossing that killed Malik Woods, 25.
When an attempt was made to conduct a traffic stop, Coleman says an unknown person in the vehicle pointed a weapon out the window before fleeing the scene. The type of weapon was unclear.
While a chase was underway, MPD officers noticed the suspects tossing weapons from the vehicle. Those weapons were later recovered.
Police say the suspects fled on foot after abandoning their vehicle in the area of Grove and Seay streets. They have not been identified or located at this point.
Coleman said during the chase, and as a result of the weapons being thrown, one of the police units crashed in the area of Grove Street and South Union Street, though there were no injuries.
While police have not called those in the vehicle suspects in Woods’ homicide, they are considered persons of interest.
The investigation is ongoing. No updates were immediately available.
