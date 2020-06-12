Remains hot, dry now through next week

No day over the next week, perhaps longer, has a legitimate rain chance

Comfortable humidity, sunshine and average temperatures for the next week
By Tyler Sebree and Amanda Curran | June 12, 2020 at 4:20 AM CDT - Updated June 12 at 9:53 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who enjoyed Thursday’s weather?! Plenty of sun, lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s is about as good as it gets in our area in mid-June! Fortunately, you’ve got plenty of nice days ahead to enjoy if you weren’t able to soak up Thursday’s weather.

A rather rare pattern for June standards is underway, and will remain in place for the next week, if not a bit longer.

Nice weather means watering will be needed!
Nice weather means watering will be needed! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Why “rather rare”? Well, Montgomery typically sees just over four inches of rainfall in June. So when you’ve got a forecast that calls for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and no rain every single day for 7+ days in a row, it’s a bit unusual.

Is it possible a couple of locations end up seeing an isolated shower or two over the course of the next week or so? Yes, simply because it’s mid-June in Alabama. It’s impossible to say that every single town and city will stay completely dry for 7 consecutive days.

Little to no rainfall expected over the next week.
Little to no rainfall expected over the next week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

But the chance of rain and storms is extremely low (less than 20%) each day through the end of next week.

Add in temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s and comfortable humidity levels, and we’ve got a phenomenal stretch ahead. As long as you’re not a lover of rain, of course!

The overnights will be when you really notice the more comfortable air mass. Lows each night will fall into the 60s, possibly meaning that A/C unit could get a little bit of a break!

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.