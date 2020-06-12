Titus man represents nation’s 6,000 ROTC cadets commissioned Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County man will make his community proud Friday morning as he takes part in the Army ROTC National Commissioning Ceremony.
But for 2nd Lt. Jesse Benton, the ceremony will involve more than just taking part.
The Titus resident will represent not only the Army ROTC program at the University of Alabama where he recently graduated, he’ll be the representative for the state, region, and all 274 of the nation’s Army ROTC programs!
“Jesse was selected to represent all 6,000 cadets that were commissioned,” said Lt. Col. Antwan Brown, professor of military science and chair of the department of military science at UA.
The honor came after he wrote a biography of his life growing up in a one-stop-light farm town in a military family. It was named the state’s best, then the region’s best, and then it reached the national top 10 list for consideration of the honor.
“Being able to represent all of these military aspects in my life truly makes all of the hard work and dedication I have put forth the past few years worthwhile,” he said.
The ceremony takes place at the Pentagon starting at 9 a.m., though Benton will have to participate from home. Those wishing to watch can see it live online below, or at YouTube or Facebook Live.
Benton was commissioned virtually in May, so Friday’s events are symbolic in nature. The ceremony will be conducted by the secretary of the Army on behalf of every Army ROTC cadet commissioned for the year.
“I have the utmost respect for each unit and program I have had the honor of being a part of,” Benton said, "and I’m excited to be able to give back the recognition they deserve.”
