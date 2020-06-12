Unusually dry for June with no big changes ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who enjoyed Thursday’s weather?! Plenty of sun, lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s is about as good as it gets in our area in mid-June! Fortunately, you’ve got plenty of nice days ahead to enjoy if you weren’t able to soak up Thursday’s weather.
A rather rare pattern for June standards is underway, and will remain in place for the next week, if not a bit longer.
Why “rather rare”? Well, Montgomery typically sees just over four inches of rainfall in June. So when you’ve got a forecast that calls for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and no rain every single day for 7+ days in a row, it’s a bit unusual.
Is it possible a couple of locations end up seeing an isolated shower or two over the course of the next week or so? Yes, simply because it’s mid-June in Alabama. It’s impossible to say that every single town and city will stay completely dry for 7 consecutive days.
But the chance of rain and storms is extremely low (less than 20%) each day through the end of next week.
Add in temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s and comfortable humidity levels, and we’ve got a phenomenal stretch ahead. As long as you’re not a lover of rain, of course! (:
The overnights will be when you really notice the more comfortable air mass. Lows each night will fall into the 60s, possibly meaning that A/C unit could get a little bit of a break!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.