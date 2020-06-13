ALDOT to begin road work along Taylor Road Sunday evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a project aimed at reducing morning congestion around Taylor Road.
The project will begin Sunday, weather permitting ALDOT says, with lane closures running from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. through Thursday.
The target area is from north of Berryhill Road to University Court with the majority of modifications taking place at the intersection of Taylor Road and the southern Halcyon Summit Drive.
The plan is to:
- Extend queuing lane for I-85 South U-Turn at Halcyon Summit Drive
- Halcyon Summit Drive will be right in, left in/right out only
- U-Turn and left into Amridge will be signalized
- Eastchase to Atlanta Highway will remain free flowing
- Halcyon Summit Drive with current signal will be widened for a dual left to accommodate increased traffic.
ALDOT will also be installing channelization starting at the overhead signs and across the bridge heading north on Taylor Road. It will be similar to the channelization headed north on Perry Hill Road.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of workers and equipment in the construction zone.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.