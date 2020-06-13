Montgomery close to surpassing Mobile for most COVID-19 cases in state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Montgomery continue to climb as Montgomery nears Mobile for the most cases in the state.
As of Saturday morning, Montgomery secured another triple-digit day for cases. 101 new cases were confirmed, which brings Montgomery’s total number to just 16 away from Mobile.
This week alone, Montgomery has seen 651 newly confirmed cases and 20 deaths since last Sunday.
Many experts are attributing the increase in part to Memorial Day gatherings.
As of Saturday there are over 24,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama with over 700 confirmed related deaths, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
