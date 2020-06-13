Remaining warm and mostly dry for the next several days

Rain?! What rain?!
By Lee Southwick | June 13, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT - Updated June 12 at 9:28 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Plenty of sun, lower humidity and virtually no rain... the past two days featured calm weather, and we’ll see much more of this through next week!

If you’ve been looking for a good opportunity to get outside without having to worry about summertime storms, this weekend is the perfect opportunity. Most of our area will stay dry through the weekend and into next week.

Mostly dry weekend!
Is it possible a couple of locations end up seeing an isolated shower or storm over the course of the next week? Yes, simply because it’s mid-June in Alabama. It’s impossible to say that every single town and city will stay completely dry for 7 consecutive days. If you do see rain, consider yourself lucky!

We'll stay mostly dry over the next several days
Temperatures will stay very warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but humidity levels will stay manageable. It will be a little humid, but not as humid as it could be!

Not as humid as it could be!
The overnights will be when you really notice the more comfortable air mass. Lows each night will fall into the 60s.

7 Day
