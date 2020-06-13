Remaining warm and mostly dry for the next several days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Plenty of sun, lower humidity and virtually no rain... the past two days featured calm weather, and we’ll see much more of this through next week!
If you’ve been looking for a good opportunity to get outside without having to worry about summertime storms, this weekend is the perfect opportunity. Most of our area will stay dry through the weekend and into next week.
Is it possible a couple of locations end up seeing an isolated shower or storm over the course of the next week? Yes, simply because it’s mid-June in Alabama. It’s impossible to say that every single town and city will stay completely dry for 7 consecutive days. If you do see rain, consider yourself lucky!
Temperatures will stay very warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but humidity levels will stay manageable. It will be a little humid, but not as humid as it could be!
The overnights will be when you really notice the more comfortable air mass. Lows each night will fall into the 60s.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.