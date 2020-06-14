‘Black Lives Better’ rally in Montgomery promotes positivity and prayer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - George Floyd’s death has sparked more than two weeks of Black Lives Matter protests in all 50 states. Protests in Montgomery continue to remain largely peaceful.
Saturday night a rally began at the steps of the capitol. Protesters, alongside members of the Montgomery Police Department, took a knee and prayed for exactly 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time a knee was placed on the neck of George Floyd.
“I think God brought out the right people out here that was going to get on their knees and pray, and God heard our prayers because the way I feel now, I feel good," said one protestor.
After the prayer on the steps, activists peacefully marched down historic Dexter Avenue and made their way to the court square fountain. While there, attendees danced and listened to music. Protest organizers said the event was about togetherness and sharing positive energy.
“We wanted to come out in a different direction, a direction of love, a direction of understanding, and peace," said Black Lives Better Organizer Marc Simplice.
“What we aimed to do today is bring together the people of the community in unity and love and pretty much just spread a positive message around that there’s things that can better our community that we can do and be a part of," said Black Lives Better Organizer Khalil Watts.
While other large cities are continuing to see violence and looting, that was not the case at Saturday night’s event.
“Rather than just regular old protesting and everybody go home," said Simplice. "We want to entertain people. We want to give them that old back yard family feeling again."
The rally was led by the organization “Black Lives Better,” with support from other black-owned businesses and other initiatives in the community.
“I came out today to be positive support to a positive event," said Greshun De Bouse, Founder of Knee Off my Neck Coalition. "I want the community to come together and let’s just try to move forward in a progressively positive way.”
The organization is planning to have a “Sunday Service” event on the steps of the capitol on Sunday.
