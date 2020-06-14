The forecast is on repeat!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The forecast calls for plenty of sun, manageable humidity and very little rain...
That’s today’s forecast! It’s also been the forecast for the past three days, and will be for the next several days, too.
Is it possible a couple of locations end up seeing an isolated shower or storm? Yes. Small, pop-up showers and downpours will find themselves in a few towns, but still, most of our area will stay dry. If you do see rain, consider yourself lucky!
High temperatures will stay very warm in the upper 80s and low 90s, but dewpoints will stay in the 60s, keeping humidity “dealable”. It will be a little humid, but not as humid as it could be!
The overnights will be when you really notice the more comfortable air mass. Lows each night will fall into the 60s.
