FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An 8-year-old boy from Red Bay drowned Saturday afternoon while swimming at Slick Rock campground, 10 miles west of Russellville. Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver tells WAFF-48 News the boy was swimming in a lake yesterday afternoon when he went under. Several bystanders rushed to help. They gave him CPR until the ambulance arrived. The child was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.