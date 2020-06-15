Anniston mayor wants council to discuss possible removal of Confederate monument

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston’s mayor wants the city council to discuss removing a Confederate monument from the city.
At issue, is an obelisk memorializing Lieutenant John Pelham, a Confederate artillery officer who was originally from Calhoun County. He was born and raised in Alexandria.
He died in action in Kelly’s Ford, Virginia in 1863. He was buried in Jacksonville.
The obelisk is located on the center median on Quintard Avenue in Anniston, where it intersects with 12th Street.
Draper says he doesn’t know yet if he’ll vote in favor of or against removing the monument, but he says he put it on Tuesday night’s work session agenda after hearing from numerous residents on both sides of the issue.
“And I think, given where we are right now, with a heightened focus on racial and social injustice, now is the time to actually debate this issue,” Draper tells WBRC.
Draper says if it is removed, a good place to relocate it would be Janney Furnace Confederate Park in Ohatchee.
He says he has no idea how soon the council will vote on the matter, but says the state monument commission would likely have to get involved.
It’s on the agenda for the work session, but not Tuesday night’s regular meeting.
