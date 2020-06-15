City of Mobile agrees to pay $25,000 fine for removing Confederate statue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Mobile has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine for removing a Confederate statue, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced.
The mayor of Mobile said the bronze figure of Admiral Raphael Semmes has been relocated to the History Museum of Mobile, which will display the statue while placing it into its appropriate context.
Marshall said removing the statue from public property was a violation of Alabama’s Memorial Preservation Act, which was passed in 2017.
“On June 4, the City of Mobile removed a 120-year-old statue of Admiral Raphael Semmes from public property within the city,” Marshall said in a statement. “Now that the City has acknowledged its intent to remove the monument permanently, the facts surrounding the removal and a plain reading of the law led me to determine that the Act was violated. After being notified of that determination, the City has agreed to pay the required fine of $25,000 without a court order.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.