Man killed in weekend SUV crash on Virginia Loop Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A New York man has died after his SUV overturned in Montgomery early Saturday morning, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Christopher Glover, 50, died shortly after 12:30 a.m. when the 1995 GMC Yukon he was driving crashed on Virginia Loop Road.
An initial investigation found that Glover was driving south on Virginia Loop when his vehicle left the road, rolled, flipped, and came to rest in a ditch.
Investigators say the SUV was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
