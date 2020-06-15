Mandatory face mask ordinance planned by Montgomery city councilman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery city councilman is preparing to introduce an ordinance calling for the mandatory use of face masks as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow.
Councilman CC Calhoun says he’ll introduce his plan at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The proposal will require everyone in a public location with 25 people or more to wear a mask.
Mayor Steven Reed had previously planned to propose such an ordinance at the last city council meeting but nothing materialized from it due to an apparent lack of support.
Birmingham has had such an ordinance in place since May 1 and the decision is expected to correlate to fewer cases there compared to Montgomery.
There would be a fine of $25 for those who fail to follow Calhoun’s proposed ordinance, much lower than Birmingham’s $500 mark.
Montgomery added 80 cases overnight, meaning it maintains the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, ahead of much more populated Mobile and Jefferson counties.
However, there have been no deaths reported in four days.
A total of 163 patients are being treated in Montgomery hospitals for COVID-19 with 111 of them at the area’s three Baptist Health facilities. As of Friday, there were 52 at Jackson Hospital. Hospital numbers for COVID-19 patients are slightly down despite the growing number of local cases
In addition to his plan to make masks mandatory, Councilman Calhoun says he’ll also introduce a resolution to drop the city’s current 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily curfew, which Mayor Reed had put into place in late March.
As of Monday afternoon, the Alabama Department of Public health reports it has confirmed 26,000 have tested positive for the respiratory illness, while a presumed 13,500 have recovered. There have been 769 confirmed deaths.
