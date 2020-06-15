Mobile mayor announces plan for confederate statue

MOBILE, Ala. (WBRC) - Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced Sunday that a confederate monument removed earlier this month has a new home.
The statue of Raphael Semmes, located at the intersection of Government and Royal streets in downtown Mobile was removed by the city on June 5th.
“Moving this statue will not change the past. It is about removing a potential distraction so we may focus clearly on the future of our city. That conversation, and the mission to create One Mobile, continues today,” the mayor said in a tweet the day the statue was disassembled.
A little more than a week later, the mayor took to Twitter again today to announce where the statue’s new home will be.
“On June 13, 2020, I ordered that the statue of Admiral Raphael Semmes be moved from storage in a city facility and transferred to the History Museum of Mobile.”
The mayor says the act has already been completed and the museum staff has received a plan to “protect, preserve and display it within the museum.”
“This step was taken following extensive research by a team of lawyers, historians and city officials. This included conversations with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office as well as members of the Mobile City Council and others with a vested interest in the statue,” he continued on Twitter. “We believe this action to be consistent with the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act. If the Attorney General determines otherwise, we will respect his decision and stand ready to work with his office.”
