Montgomery man arrested in Thursday evening homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in a Thursday homicide.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, Chanorous Green, 20, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Amendo McKee, 18. On Thursday, police and fire medics responded to the 1100 block of Victor Tulane Circle just after 5 p.m. on reports of someone shot. Witnesses told police the person who had been shot left the scene before they’d arrived.
Within minutes, officers responded to a local hospital after a man came in with a serious gunshot wound. He later succumbed to his injuries.
Police identified the victim as McKee, and further investigation indicated the suspect and the victim were involved in an altercation before the shooting.
Green was taken into custody Monday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
