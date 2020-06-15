Montgomery’s YMCA locations reopen Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The YMCA of Greater Montgomery will reopen its facilities with extended hours starting Monday. And each will also host new early morning group exercise classes.
Facilities will offer pick up basketball and open swimming with reservations required.
YMCA officials say their slow reopening has allowed them to prepare with safety in mind.
“We have safety protocols in place and enough sanitizer wipes and sanity cleaners that people can use,” said Lara Wilson, the YMCA’s vice president of mission advancement. “We have our staff at our local facilities that are able to help our members wipe down equipment in between use. So we do encourage everyone to wipe down equipment before and after use and then our staff is coming in to clean as well.”
Information on local branch hours and offerings are available on the organization’s website at YMCAMontgomery.org.
