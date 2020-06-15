Red Cross testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies

(WTVM) - The American Red Cross announced that blood, platelet, and plasma donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
The antibodies can help determine if someone has been exposed to the virus.
Red Cross officials said given the urgent need for blood in the area, this is a perfect time to donate. They said the results of the antibody test results will be available in the Red Cross Blood Donor app or donor portal within 7 to 10 days after the donation.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.