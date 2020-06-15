Still no significant rain chances with heat building

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our typical summertime pattern will continue for the foreseeable future with a few showers and storms possible both Monday and Thursday.
Even those rain chances aren’t overly impressive around 20-30% or so. Other than Monday and Thursday, rain and storm chances are very low each afternoon courtesy of our humidity levels hanging out in the tolerable department.
That means unless you wind up getting lucky with a shower or storm today or Thursday, you will need to water the lawn, yard and garden once or twice daily with highs well into the 80s and even lower 90s by late in the week.
Overall though, there will likely be many who stay entirely dry over the course of the next week, if not a bit longer. We just don’t have any legitimate systems to track to raise those rain chances.
Other than rain, the other talker in the weather department will be the much hotter temperatures set to arrive by next weekend. There is pretty good agreement among forecast models regarding highs making it into the middle 90s beginning next weekend.
Even with the hotter temperatures, the humidity will again remain in check.
