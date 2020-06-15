Suspects sought in Covington County convenience store burglary

By WSFA Staff | June 15, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT - Updated June 15 at 8:23 PM

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects in a convenience store burglary.

Investigators advise on Monday at about 5 a.m., deputies responded to 14072 U.S. Highway 29 South, where they found the backdoor of a store kicked in. Video shows the suspects making forced entry into the building.

Authorities advise the burglary happened at around 1 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

