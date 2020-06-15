Work continues on new municipal complex in Alex City

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Work continues on the new municipal complex in Alexander City.
City leaders say the more than $9 million project is on budget and ahead of schedule by two weeks
The building off Highway 280 used to be the Russell Corporation headquarters.
By mid October it will become the home for city offices for the mayor, fire, police and public works.
“I think it’s unbelievable that we are even on schedule right now because of the pandemic. The only thing that has really come up that was like ‘this could be a problem’ was some light fixtures. They had called their manufacturer, and they were like, ‘we can’t get these light fixtures because of the pandemic. It could be delayed a few weeks’ but that has already been overcome,” said Al Jones, Alex City community development director.
Construction crews started in early December.
The goal is to be done by Oct.r 8. The move-in phase could take a few weeks.
