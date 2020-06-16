Comfortable temps and humidity, but for how long?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you were one of the ones to see some rain on Monday (Montgomery and the surround area, we are talking to you), consider yourself lucky... over the next couple days, our chance for shower or storm activity will remain rather low.
If we had to pick the day(s) with the “best” chance of rain, Thursday and Friday would probably be the ones.
Rain chances are running at about 20% or so each of those days.
Thankfully, we have a nice cooling breeze bringing more dry air into our atmosphere, so temperatures today will likely top out in the mid/upper 80s. Seasonable and manageable warmth is expected for a few afternoons, but not forever...
Temperatures do warm up into the 90s by Friday, with mid-90s a distinct possibility for a good chunk of the area this weekend into early next week. This weekend could certainly wind up featuring our hottest temperatures of 2020 thus far!
Despite the incoming heat, it won’t feel that bad by Alabama standards because the humidity won’t be off the charts like it usually is this time of year. Dew points will hang out in the lower and middle 60s for the next week, which is noticeable, but not oppressive!
