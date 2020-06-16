Comfortable temps and humidity...for now

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you were one of the ones to see some rain on Monday, consider yourself lucky. There aren’t many chances -- if any at all -- for rain or storms over the next 5-7 days unfortunately.
That means you’ll have to continue watering the yard, lawn and garden at least once per day. With temperatures staying below 90 degrees through Thursday, you are probably just fine watering once.
If we had to pick the day(s) with the “best” chance of rain, Thursday and Friday would probably be the ones. Rain chances are running at about 20% or so each of those days.
Basically we’re saying not to depend on Mother Nature to deliver any rain until next week!
Temperatures do warm up into the 90s by Friday, with mid-90s a distinct possibility for a good chunk of the area this weekend into early next week. This weekend could certainly wind up featuring our hottest temperatures of 2020 thus far!
Despite the incoming heat, it won’t feel that bad by Alabama standards because the humidity won’t be off the charts like it usually is this time of year. Dew points will hang out in the lower and middle 60s for the next week, which is noticeable, but not oppressive!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.