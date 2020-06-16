Face masks now required in Union Springs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Union Springs city council passed an ordinance Monday requiring residents to wear masks while in public spaces.
According to the ordinance, the decision was made to require face coverings after the increase of COVID-19 cases across the state.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says in the last 14 days, over 350 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bullock County, 93 have tested positive. It total, eight people have died.
The ordinance will go into effect on Wednesday.
· Children over the age of two will be required to wear mask coverings in public. Parents should exercise judgement when children are wearing masks and make sure the mask is not posing a chocking threat to the child or affecting their ability to breathe.
· Parents should avoid bring children who cannot wear a mask into public spaces. Those under two should consider using strollers with coverings as alternatives.
· Masks should not be worn for those who are at a greater physical health, safety, or security risk. These people include those who have trouble breathing, are unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove a mask without assistance.
· Masks are not required during individual exercise like walking or jogging but required when interacting with groups of people in public places.
· Masks are not required while at home or in a personal vehicle.
· Patients being medically evaluated in the mouth of nasal area are at the discretion of medical staff and personnel in charge of the office, clinic, or hospital.
The ordinance also says business owners, managers and supervisors will be expected to ensure employees and patrons adhere to the ordinance in their facilities. Employers will be required to provide mask coverings for employees.
Failure to comply with the ordinance is a $25 fine.
