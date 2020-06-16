Familiar names on 2021 CFB Hall of Fame ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Football Foundation’s 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot was released Tuesday and there are some names on there football lovers who grew up in the state of Alabama will recognize.
Players and coaches from the University of Alabama, Auburn University, and Troy University are all up for the Class of 2021.
Longtime Troy head coach Larry Blakeney is one of three Trojans on the ballot. This is his second year on the ballot. He is the school’s all-time leader in wins with 178 of them in 24 years as head coach at Troy. He oversaw Troy’s rebranding from Troy State University to what it is now, and guided the program from Division II status to the Division I status it holds today.
The late Al Lucas and Freddie Thomas also appear on the ballot for the Trojans. Lucas was a two-time All-American and the 1999 Buck Buchanan Award winner. He played 20 games for the Carolina Panthers in the NFL.
Thomas was a two-time All-American and a captain on the 1987 National Championship team for the Trojans. He ranks 12th all-time in interceptions at Troy.
Antonio Langham and Chris Samuels represent the Crimson Tide on the 2021 Class ballot. Langham was a consensus All-American defensive back in 1993 who helped lead the Crimson Tide to the 1992 National Championship game win over Miami (FL). He was also a Jim Thorpe Award winner and is Alabama’s all-time leader in career INTs. Langham played seven seasons in the NFL with four teams, including two stints with the Cleveland Browns.
Samuels was a 1999 unanimous First Team All-American and Outland Trophy recipient as well as a two-time First Team All-SEC selection who led the Tide to a 1999 conference title. He didn’t allow a single sack throughout the entire 1999 season. He was selected No. 3 overall in the 1999 draft by the Washington Redskins with whom he enjoyed a 10-year career highlighted by six Pro Bowl selections and over 141 games played.
Representing Auburn on the ballot is Gregg Carr, a 1984 consensus First Team All-American and NFF National Scholar-Athlete. Three times he was a First Team All-SEC selection and was also named the SEC Lineman of the Year in 1984. Carr helped lead the Tigers to the 1983 SEC title and three consecutive bowl wins.
To be eligible for the ballot, players must have been named a first team All-American by a major/national selector as recognized and utilized by the NCAA for their consensus All-America teams; played their last year of intercollegiate football at least 10 years prior; played within the last 50 years and cannot be currently playing professional football.
The 2021 Class inductees will be announced early next year.
