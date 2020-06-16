Former Alabama RB to serve as guest host for 23rd Kevin Turner Prattville YMCA Golf Tournament

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 23rd Annual Kevin Turner Prattville YMCA Golf Tournament would have teed off this week at Capitol Hill in Prattville.
Instead, it has been postponed until Sept. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously with all that is going on in the world, we just decided let’s push it back a little bit and give ourselves a little bit more time,” said Tournament Director Keith Cantrell.
Every year the event welcomes a guest host, someone who was a teammate or close friend of the late Kevin Turner.
This year’s guest host will be former University of Alabama running back Martin Houston.
Houston played alongside Turner in the late '80s and early '90s in the Crimson Tide backfield.
"Just one of the greatest competitors and people that I ever got an opportunity to meet," Houston said of Turner.
Houston says he is glad to be a part of this golf tournament and hopes to help continue Turner's legacy.
"Such a great influence on how to be a competitor yet make the team better even though you are in the midst of a heated battle day in and day out. Always bringing the guy behind you up, and I took that philosophy when I was a starter," Houston stated. "I still use that philosophy to this day."
"We are going to do two things. One is we are going to honor Kevin and honor his legacy. The second thing we are going to do is we are going to raise money for children and families that wouldn't be able to use the YMCA otherwise," said Cantrell.
The money raised from the tournament goes to the Coach a Child Scholarship Fund.
“We really believe that part of our job at the YMCA is we are coaches. Yes we coach games, but the reality is we coach life. It’s hard to believe this is tournament 23; that we have done this with raising half a million dollars over that time,” Cantrell stated.
If you are interested in playing in the 2020 Kevin Turner Prattville YMCA Golf Tournament you can email Keith Cantrell at kcantrell@prattvilleymca.org.
