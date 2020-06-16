Man injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called to the 400 block of Calloway Street after a call of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot and had non-life threatening injuries.
Coleman says the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No other information, including the victim’s identity or any arrests, has been released.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.