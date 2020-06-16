Man injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday

Montgomery police say a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | June 16, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT - Updated June 16 at 11:28 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called to the 400 block of Calloway Street after a call of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot and had non-life threatening injuries.

Coleman says the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information, including the victim’s identity or any arrests, has been released.

